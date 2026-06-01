Graduation season is all about celebrating achievements, posting cap-and-gown photos, and figuring out what comes next. But financial experts say there’s one move every New Jersey graduate should make as soon as possible: start saving for retirement.

It may sound strange to think about retirement in your early 20s, especially when student loans, rent, and job hunting are likely top priorities. However, the biggest advantage young adults have is time. Even small monthly contributions can grow significantly over the decades thanks to compound growth, allowing investments to generate returns that continue building on themselves.

The Money Mistake Many New Jersey Graduates Make After College

Many recent graduates assume retirement planning can wait until they land a high-paying job. Financial professionals disagree. Starting early often matters more than starting big. Setting aside even a modest amount each month for savings can create a stronger financial foundation than waiting years to begin.

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For graduates whose employers don't offer a 401(k), opening an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can be a practical alternative. Traditional IRAs may provide tax advantages, while Roth IRAs allow qualified withdrawals to be tax-free during retirement, making them particularly appealing to younger workers.

Why More Young Adults Are Taking Retirement Seriously Right Now

There is growing concern that future retirees may not be able to rely solely on Social Security to maintain their lifestyle. That's one reason New Jersey has expanded retirement-saving initiatives, including programs designed to help workers gain access to retirement accounts.

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The bottom line: your first job may not define your future, but your first retirement contribution could have a bigger impact than you realize.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams