If anyone tries telling me they haven't felt the impact of inflation lately, I honestly don't know what planet they're living on.

Everywhere you look, prices are creeping up. Rent. Gas. Electric bills. Groceries. Clothes. It feels like everything costs more than it did a year ago, and somehow your paycheck doesn't seem to be keeping pace. Now, unfortunately, one of my favorite summer traditions is getting caught up in the inflation wave, too.

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A photo of the menu for the 2026 season at Mack's Pizza on the Wildwood Boardwalk has been making the rounds online, and the prices definitely caught my attention.

Price Increase At Mack’s Pizza In Wildwood Has Customers Shocked

According to the menu photo someone took and posted to Facebook, a plain cheese pizza at Mack's will cost $24 this season. Want pepperoni or sausage? That's going to run about $27. If specialty pizzas are more your thing, get ready to shell out even more. The BBQ chicken pizza is listed at $34.

I had to do a double take when I saw those numbers.

Don't get me wrong. This isn't a knock on Mack's. They're far from the only business dealing with higher costs.

Inflation Is Causing Jersey Shore Boardwalk Shops To Increase Prices

The truth is everything is more expensive these days. Ingredients cost more. Utilities cost more. Labor costs more. Businesses still have bills to pay and employees to take care of. They have to keep the lights on somehow.

I get it.

But as a customer, it still stings a little when one of your favorite boardwalk meals starts pushing $30 a pie. That's just another reminder that inflation has managed to find its way into nearly every corner of life here in South Jersey.

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