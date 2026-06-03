If you’ve spent any time at the Cape May Zoo lately, chances are you’ve heard people talking about Wally.

The adorable red panda has quickly become one of the zoo’s most popular residents, and this week, South Jersey animal lovers have a reason to celebrate: Wally is officially turning one year old!

The Cape May Zoo shared the milestone on Facebook, wishing a happy first birthday to Dr. Stephen Wallace, better known to visitors as Wally.

Wally arrived at the Cape May Zoo in May from Zoo Knoxville and has already captured plenty of hearts.

The Story Behind The Name: “Dr. Wallace”, Cape May Zoo’s Red Panda

His full name, Dr. Stephen Wallace, honors the paleontologist who discovered ancient red panda fossils at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site. Those fossils belonged to ancestors of the red pandas that live in Asia today.

While his name has a fascinating backstory, it's Wally's personality that has made him a fan favorite so far.

According to zoo keepers, Wally is curious, fun, and always interested in checking out new enrichment activities and habitat features.

He's also known for enjoying interactions with his keepers, especially when snacks are involved.

Where To Fine Wally The Red Panda In The Cape May Zoo

Visitors can typically spot Wally in the rear red panda yard, although he always has access to his indoor habitat and may occasionally decide to spend time out of view.

Wally isn't the zoo's only red panda. Ember continues to live in the front panda yard, and zoo officials say the two could be introduced in the near future based on recommendations from the Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

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Meanwhile, Aurora, the zoo's former red panda resident, has moved to another zoo as part of the same conservation program.

For many South Jersey families, a trip to the Cape May Zoo is already a tradition. This week, visitors have one more reason to stop by and wish Wally a happy first birthday.