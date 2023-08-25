LOOK: Prime Video Drops ‘KELCE’ Documentary Trailer – And It’s a Touchdown!

"Jason, you have no idea what you mean to this city."

On August 24, Prime Video dropped the trailer for KELCE, a documentary focused around Philadelphia Eagles' center/team captain and all-around Philadelphia sweetheart, Jason Kelce.

KELCE will give us an an up close, intimate look throughout Kelce's unforgettable 2022-2023 football season. It hits Amazon Prime Video on September 12!

"An intimate look at the life of All-Pro NFL center Jason Kelce during the 2022-23 season, as he confronts a retirement decision, the birth of his third daughter, and the debut of his chart-topping podcast." - IMDb

This should be an interesting watch considering how unique the 2022-23 season was - especially for Kelce. According to Deadline, the documentary begins before start of the season as he debated whether or not he was ready to retire.

What unfolded during the season was extraordinary for Kelce. He and his wife welcomed their third child, he launched his popular podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Kansas City Chief's Travis Kelce, before he then came head-to-head with his brother at Super Bowl LVII after the Philadelphia Eagles mostly steamrolled their way through a thrilling season.

And we'll also be hearing from those closest to Kelce, with interviews from his wife Kiley, his brother, Kansas City Chief's Travis Kelce, and his mother, Donna Kelce.

Check out the official trailer down below! You might get chills.

