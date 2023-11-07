Kenny Chesney Playing Philly’s Linc in June 2024

Look who's doing a big tour next summer! It's Kenny Chesney!

Chesney has announced his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, and there's a stop planned for Philadelphia!

Kenny Chesney is playing Lincoln Financial Field in June 2024!

The Sun Goes Down Tour will land at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, June 8, 2024

The tour will include the Zac Brown Band, Megan Maroney, and Uncle Kracker.

When do Kenny Chesney tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, November 17th at KennyChesney.com.

Chesney has played Lincoln Financial Field a number of times in the past.

