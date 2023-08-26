Labor Day snuck up on you? Last minute ideas for a fun NJ weekend

What I hate about Labor Day: School has already started, the summer crowds are gone... summer has unceremoniously had the rug pulled out from under it, just because we flipped a page on the calendar. Yet somehow, it’s still summer.

I feel like we say this every summer, but this year, more people than ever are agreeing. This felt like the shortest summer in history!

In fact, it went by so fast that you may not have even had time to make plans. So here it is, your curated list of what to do if Labor Day snuck up on you as it did for me.

Remember, it’s the last hurrah of summer... so make it good!! If you have had trouble coming up with a plan or are unsure of how to spend the day (or the weekend) there are still plenty of options. Here are a variety of ways to make this labor day the best one yet.

Have an (it’s still Summer) beach day

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet MA on Cape Code MA. cindygoff loading...

As, I’ve made abundantly clear above, it’s still summer! And the crowds are gone! Even if you have to play hooky, go to your favorite beach, get a great spot, bring a cooler and a great book. And forget what the calendar says. You’ll appreciate this beach day more than any other.

Rent an Airbnb

AirBnB AirBnB loading...

Want to get away but don’t want to pay for a hotel room at one of the most expensive times of the year? Airbnb has a handful of beautiful waterfront homes that can be rented for the weekend. This is a great option if you want to feel like you are on vacation but don’t want to fly.

Have a neighborhood bbq

(Photo: Evan Wise, Unsplash) (Photo: Evan Wise, Unsplash) loading...

I have always had a great relationship with my neighbors, and when my kids were growing up, we cooked together several nights throughout the summer. See if people in your neighborhood have any plans for the holiday and if not have a huge bbq. Every family can bring a different dish, which makes the clean up easier, and is also a way to get to know your neighbors better.

Watch fireworks

Chan2545 Chan2545 loading...

Fireworks are something that I will never get sick of. Something about them screams celebration to me, and who doesn’t love a good celebration? I always enjoy grabbing some popcorn and a blanket and watching fireworks with my family and friends. Sometimes a relaxing hangout is best

Take the kids on the rides

TSM New Jersey TSM New Jersey loading...

Many of NJ’s favorite amusement parks stay open a little after labor day (at least on the weekends.) This is your opportunity to bring the kids to their favorite rides without the interminable wait in the heat.

Weekend Cruise

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Local ferry and yacht cruise lines have a ton of Labor Day events where you can purchase tickets for a sunset cruise. Some of these tickets will include food, live performances and relaxation as you cruise through the water and view the NYC skyline. I have done a handful of these cruises and each one has been unforgettable.

Attend a local fair

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Sometimes all you want to do is shove your face with some fried oreos and cotton candy. While you should never need an excuse to do this, Labor Day is a pretty good one. Check out your local patch to see if your town is hosting a fair, and if not, I’m sure there’s one going on nearby.

