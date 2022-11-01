Late Night Fire & Chemical Leak In Hammonton, NJ

Fire crews responded late Monday night to a chemical leak and fire at Arawak Paving Company in Hammonton.

6ABC was the first to report that firefighters were called to respond to a fire and explosion at the Hammonton business at 7500 Weymouth Road in Hammonton.

The firefighters declared a hazardous material situation, according to 6ABC.

Arawak Paving Company is located just off the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton.

Their website describes them as a "family owned and operated Paving Company and Material Supplier as well as a Class B recycling facility."

The material on fire was a chemical used for asphalt, according to the report. Multiple water tanker trucks were called to the scene.

Fire crews worked into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary.

