Libraries that ban books could face sanctions from NJ

🔻 New legislation would stop book banning in NJ

🔻 Bans have been increasing in NJ, mostly books with LGBTQ themes

🔻Republicans say the legislation is an assault on parental rights

The New Jersey Legislature may soon be asked to consider what is essentially a ban on book bans in New Jersey.

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-Middlesex) would require public schools and public libraries to adopt policies that strictly prohibit "banning or restricting access to certain books."

attachment-Sen. Andrew Zwicker D-Middlesex loading...

The bill (S3907) would also require all public and school libraries to adopt standards in the 'Library Bill of Rights' published by the American Library Association.

Any school or library that does not comply, would be subject to the withholding of state aid.

Zwicker says there has been an increase in efforts to restrict access to certain books, and "more than 80% of book banning efforts target LGBTQ+ themes or people of color."

"It is time to make NJ a state where book banning and the censorship of ideas is banned," Zwicker posted on twitter.

Some New Jersey Parents and parental advocacy groups have sought to restrict access or outright ban books and other publications that dal with gender, sexual orientation and sexual themes during this current school year.

Republicans in the legislature are already pushing back on Zwicker's legislation, suggesting it would infringe on parental rights.

Zwicker disagrees, telling NJ.com he strongly believes in parents' rights to raise their kids as they see fit, but "banning books is going too far."

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom