Well, this is different.

PETA has announced they'll be in Atlantic City this Monday to blast "Dying Pig Sounds" from a truck that they plan to park near one of my favorite Atlantic City spots.

Whatchu talkin' `bout Willis?

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PETA Coming to Atlantic City's Gardner's Basin With "Hell on Wheels" Pig Truck

PETA (People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals) says they're bringing their truck - complete with the sounds of screaming pigs - and they're parking it near the Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City.

This "event" is scheduled to take place this coming Monday (March 30th) at noon.

According to PETA, the truck is a traveling exhibit, and features, on a recorded loop, the sounds of pigs screaming. PETA says the sounds are actual recordings of pigs going to slaughter.

They promise, "people will get an earful outside Back Bay Ale House as they encounter its pig sights and sounds."

Oooh, fun times!

We have attempted to contact the folks at Back Bay Ale House, but haven't received any comment. Honestly, they can't be happy that their place is being targeted.

You can actually check out the audio that the PETA truck will be playing by visiting their website, here.

Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images loading...

Why PETA is Doing This in Atlantic City

PETA isn't saying why they're coming to Atlantic City or why they've chosen Back Bay Ale House. Their purpose, though, is to get people to not eat meat. They want to urge diners to choose vegan.

PETA says they reach out to restaurants like Back Bay Ale House to "offer to help them add vegan options with tips, recipes, and easy-to-make favorites."

Well, good luck, PETA. Good luck with all that.

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