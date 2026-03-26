The idea of robot teachers is already raising eyebrows.

At a recent event, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled a humanoid robot she says could soon take the lead in American classrooms. The pitch was shocking. Essentially, it’s to let machines handle instruction so students can spend more time exploring personal interests.

It sounds futuristic, but also deeply concerning.

Rob Carroll, Townsquare Media Rob Carroll, Townsquare Media loading...

A Struggling System Can’t Afford More Experiments

It shouldn’t be a secret at this point that the education system is already under pressure. Test scores continue to slip, and more students are graduating without grasping basic knowledge about the world around them. These aren’t small cracks, they’re widening gaps.

READ MORE: This South Jersey Dad Needs YOU To Help Save His Life

Introducing AI robot-led classrooms into an already fragile system doesn’t solve the problem. It risks making it worse.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Why Human Teachers Still Matter

In states like New Jersey, classrooms are filled with highly skilled, dedicated educators who do far more than deliver lessons. They mentor, adapt, encourage, and connect.

That human element isn’t a bonus. I hope most would agree it’s the foundation.

Get our free mobile app

A machine, no matter how advanced of an AI tool the powers-that-be claim it to be, can’t read a room, sense frustration, or inspire confidence the way a real teacher can.

shironosov shironosov loading...

What Students Really Learn in Classrooms

School isn’t just about memorizing facts. It’s where students learn how to communicate, collaborate, and navigate real-life situations. These moments happen naturally through human interaction, not programming.

READ MORE: The New Bojangles Is Officially Open In Vineland

Replacing that environment with a robot changes the experience entirely.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Bigger Question We Should Be Asking

This isn’t just about technology. It’s about priorities. If education is already struggling, is removing human teachers really the direction forward?

We Asked ChatGPT to Brutally Roast 20 New Jersey Towns Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman