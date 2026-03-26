Some stories stop you mid-scroll. This is one of them. Right now, a South Jersey family is waiting & hoping for the kind of miracle most of us pray we never have to ask for.

Phil Jurich is a devoted dad of two from Little Egg Harbor who also happens to be in the fight of his life against metastatic colorectal cancer. And after everything he’s endured, he’s finally been given something powerful: a real shot at more time.

Phil has been approved for a living donor liver transplant through Penn Medicine, which is a major breakthrough. There’s only one thing standing between him and that second chance.

Saving Lives Photo by Kyle on Unsplash loading...

The Life-Saving Ask Few Are Ready For

Phil needs a living liver donor.

Someone between 18–55, in good health, willing to take the first step and get screened. That’s it. No pressure, no obligation. Just a screening to see if you could be a match.

It might sound overwhelming. It definitely is. It’s also one of the rare moments where one person can directly save another life.

Here’s the part many people don’t realize… the liver regenerates. Donors go on to live healthy, normal lives.

Community Heart Love Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

A Local Fundraiser Bringing the Community Together

If donation isn’t possible, there’s still a way to show up.

READ MORE: NJ Bosses Want You To Stop Playing Video Games Late At Night

On April 3, the community is rallying at Cuisine on the Green in Little Egg Harbor for a Dine to Donate event supporting the Jurich family. Just bring the flyer, share a meal, and a portion of proceeds goes directly to them.

Heart In Sand South Jersey Photo by Khadeeja Yasser on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey, This Is What We Do

We show up. We share. We take care of our own.

Whether it’s becoming a donor, spreading the word, or simply showing up to dinner, this is one of those moments where small actions can change everything.

Get our free mobile app

Right now, for one local family, it truly could mean more time.

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...