To this day, I can't believe there are people in New Jersey who've never seen, with their own eyes, Lucy the Elephant.

America's oldest roadside attraction sits just off the beach in Margate, New Jersey.

Yes, she is the world's biggest elephant - and one that you can actually climb inside!

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Lucy the Elephant Guards the Beach in Margate New Jersey

When we talk about people obsessed with Lucy the Elephant, we might have to talk about me for a second. Well, me and my family.

When my kids were little and we had free time on a summer afternoon, we probably took a few too many trips to that big elephant.

"Hey, Kids! Let's drive over and see what Lucy's doing!"

Did that enthusiasm rub off? Well, I'm not going to spill the beans, but it's quite possible one of my children has a tattoo of Lucy on their body. Really.

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10 Ways You Know You're Obsessed with Lucy the Elephant

10. Every trip you go on - no matter where it is - includes a drive right down Atlantic Avenue in Margate.

"Yeah, the GPS took us here. Weird."

9. You've corrected strangers when you've overheard them talking about Lucy.

"Actually she's 6 stories tall. In case you didn't know, she was built in 1881."

8. The pictures on your phone are 82% of Lucy.

Lucy from this angle and that angle. Photos of her toes. Lucy in the morning, Lucy in the rain. Lucy at night.

7. You've Changed Beach Plans Based on the Proximate to Lucy.

"Want to go to the beach in Ocean City?

"No."

"Want to go the beach in Longport?"

"Well, maybe."

"Want to go to the beach in Margate?"

"I'll be waiting for you in the car!"

6. You've taken the tour of Lucy more than 2 times.

217 to be exact.

5, You own at least one Lucy-themed item.

A magnet, a shot glass, a mug. Or, 7 of each.

4. You refer to Lucy as a real person.

"Lucy looks extra happy today."

"Lucy deserves more visitors."

"Lucy looks troubled. I wonder if she's not feeling well.

3. When you entertain out of town guests, you immediately take them to see Lucy.

"I thought we were going to the casinos."

2. You celebrated milestones in your life at Lucy.

Your graduation. Your birthday, Lucy's birthday. The first day of spring.

"Hey what if we get married in front of Lucy?

1. You feel like you're related to Lucy

"That's my elephant!"

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