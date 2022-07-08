National NAACP: Most Important Atlantic City Convention Since 1964

This is not hyperbole. This Thursday, July 14, 2022 is the beginning of the most important national convention to be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey since the Democratic National Convention in 1964.

Before his assassination, 1964 was supposed to be President John F. Kennedy’s convention and it wound-up being President Lyndon B. Johnson’s.

It was a disaster. Atlantic City failed the test. Some “genius” decided to house the national media in substandard rooms, along with poor hard goods and soft goods available to them.

They even splurged and gave the national media paper towels to shower with and not soft, cotton towels.

The national media responded in kind and trashed Atlantic City throughout the world.

Someone in Atlantic City’s marketing, advertising and public relations forgot the golden rule … especially in this pre-digital era … that you don’t do this to people who buy their ink by the barrel.

The national media destroyed Atlantic City’s reputation as a destination resort.

It took Atlantic City more than 14 years to recover and only because of the advent of legalized casino gaming.

That was then. This is now.

Welcome to the 113th National Convention of the NAACP, which will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey from July 14-20, 2022 at the world class Atlantic City Convention Center.

There will be no repeat of 58 years ago. You can bank on it.

Larry Sieg, President of MEET AC and his dedicated team of sales and service professionals are at the very top of their game.

Their overall planning and attention to detail for this special, national spotlight event has been masterclass.

They know how to position Atlantic City in the most positive light. They will deliver.

The national NAACP promises an impactful convention, with a theme that will emphasize ‘equity and power.’

Atlantic City won the right to hold this prestigious national convention by besting many major destination resorts from around the country.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stepped-up big time, delivering more than $ 2 million additional dollars dedicated solely to winning this major piece of national business.

It worked, as MEET AC was able to deliver a final proposal that included superior components that the competition simply could not match.

In 2022, Atlantic City has world class room accommodations and restaurants. This was not the case in 1964.

For 7 days, Atlantic City has the opportunity to shine across the entire nation.

This is the kind of relevant event where major news is made. This news will be made in Atlantic City, which provides a great opportunity for Atlantic City to shine.

The focus will be: “Our collective voice is power. Our community is power. And when we gather? Powerful.

The 113th NAACP National Convention is the

perfect setting to strengthen civil rights and every

form of socioeconomic equality.”

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both expected to attend.

It will be a literal ‘who’s who’ gathering.

58 years later, Atlantic City has been given the ultimate ‘redo’ opportunity.

The World’s Playground will not disappoint this time.

