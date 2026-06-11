South Jersey is being asked to help locate a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning in Malaga.

The Franklin Township Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Zoe DeLarge. Zoe was reported missing after she was last seen around 7:15 a.m. near Malaga Villa Apartments.

Authorities are asking residents to stay alert and contact police immediately if they have seen Zoe or have information that could help investigators locate her.

Missing 12-Year-Old From Malaga

According to the Franklin Township Police Department, Zoe is 12 years old, approximately 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds. Police say she has a birthmark on her right cheek that could help identify her.

At this time, officials have not released additional information about where Zoe may have been headed after she was last seen.

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Investigators are specifically asking anyone who may have seen Zoe along Delsea Drive Thursday morning to come forward.

Even a brief sighting, security camera footage, or information about someone matching Zoe’s description could prove valuable as officers work to determine her movements.

If You Have Any Details, Reach Out To Franklin Township Police

Anyone who knows Zoe’s whereabouts or believes they may have seen her is urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department immediately at 856-694-1414.

Police are also encouraging community members to share information about the case.

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As the search continues, authorities hope public awareness can help generate tips and bring Zoe home safely.

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