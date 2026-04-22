Jason Kelce didn’t just visit Rowan University… he turned it into a full-blown Philly moment.

Hours before the event even started, the line to get in wrapped around the building. Fans and students showed up early, waited it out, and packed the room for a chance to hear from one of the most beloved players in Philadelphia Eagles history. Kelce delivered exactly what they came for.

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Jason Kelce Appears At Rowan University

This wasn’t your typical campus appearance. The energy felt closer to a playoff game than a speaking event. Students and Eagles fans alike created a buzz that started long before Kelce took the stage and didn’t fade once he got there.

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Kelce reflected on his NFL journey with honesty and humor, touching on everything from the grind of his playing days to the surreal moment of stepping away from the game. He described how different life feels now. It’s a bit less structured, more personal, and centered around what matters most.

In a moment that instantly won over the crowd, Kelce called his wife his favorite teammate. It was classic Kelce: funny, genuine, and grounded. Beyond the accolades and the Super Bowl ring, he made it clear that family is what defines this chapter of his life.

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Jason Understood The Assignment

What made the night stand out wasn’t just the stories; it was how real it felt. Kelce brought the same authenticity that made him a fan favorite in Philly. He turned a Rowan University event into something people will be talking about for a long time.

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For those who waited hours to get in, it wasn’t just worth it. It was, truly, an unforgettable experience like no other.

Here's Jason Kelce's $2.2 Million Beach House in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Ever since Jason Kelce made his emotional retirement announcement, the former Eagles Center has embraced the post-football life. Having grown up in Ohio and playing College Football at the University of Cincinnati, some would think Jason Kelce would spend his post-career years back at home, but he has chosen to live in New Jersey.

Thanks to his wife Kylie growing up in the Suburban Philadelphia area and playing his entire NFL career for the Eagles, Jason Kelce has now planted his life here in Eagles Country. After vacationing in Sea Isle City for years, the Kelces have purchased a Beach House in South Jersey. Makes sense considering Sea Isle City is one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in New Jersey and one of the best towns to live in Cape May County Reportedly sold for $2.2 Million right off the boardwalk, check out Jason Kelce's Sea Isle City Beach House Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media