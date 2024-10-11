Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help as they try to identify and locate 11 people wanted following a brawl at a high school football game last week.

The Winslow Township Police Department says on Friday, October 4th, as spectators exited the Winslow Township High School football game vs. Camden High School, numerous fights broke out in the parking lots and on the front lawn of the school.

The large and unruly crowd continued to fight and act disorderly until Winslow Township Police with help from neighboring departments were able to gain control of the situation.

Five people were arrested at the scene and police continue to look for information on 11 others.

Football field and parking lot at Winslow Township High School in NJ - Photo: Google Maps

As of this Friday morning, police say criminal charges are pending and four of the 11 have been identified — one juvenile (#4) is from Winslow Township while juveniles 1, 9, and 10 are from Lindenwold.

If you can identify any of the pictured suspects below, you are asked to contact police at (609) 561-0895 or email wtpdsocialmedia@winslowpd.com. Anonymous tips are welcomed.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

