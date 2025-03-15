Five people, all under the age of 21, have been charged after an off-duty Stone Harbor police officer was viciously attacked on the Wildwood Boardwalk Wednesday night.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says that the officer, who was running on the boardwalk at around 11 PM, "sustained significant injuries, including a concussion and facial fractures" during what was described as an "unprovoked and targeted" assault.

During an investigation, detectives identified a group of people who had allegedly traveled to Wildwood from Gloucester and Camden Counties and were responsible for this attack.

The following people were arrested and charged:

19-year-old Isaiah Ortiz of Lindenwold — second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, third-degree failure to render aid to a victim

19-year-old Elijah Williams of Deptford — second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault

20-year-old William Jewell of Magnolia — third-degree failure to render aid to a victim

21-year-old Manuel Ortiz of Lindenwold — third-degree failure to render aid to a victim

20-year-old Maliky Reyes of Stratford — third-degree failure to render aid to a victim

Ortiz and Williams are being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility while the other three were released on summonses.

Wildwood NJ Police - Photo: Wildwood Police Department

Report says Stone Harbor cop "was left unconscious"

WPVI-TV reported a video, which did not capture the actual attack, allegedly shows five men following the victim on the boardwalk and "at one point, one of the suspects, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red shorts, can reportedly be seen throwing an unidentified object toward the off-duty officer."

The alleged attacker, Isaiah Ortiz, 19, is accused of beating the officer to the point where he was left unconscious.

Published reports say the officer was taken to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he continues to recover.

Sutherland speaks

In a press release, Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy emphasized the swift and coordinated response of law enforcement to bring those responsible for this violent act to justice.

Sutherland remarked, "The collaborative efforts of our office and the Wildwood Police Department have been instrumental in swiftly identifying those responsible for this senseless attack. We will continue to work tirelessly to hold those accountable for their actions and ensure that justice is served for the victim."

Investigation continues

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.