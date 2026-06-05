People have long been warned about swimming in South Jersey's blue holes. Now, the Hamilton Township Diving Rescue Squad says Weymouth Furnace belongs on the list of places people should avoid entering.

The rescue squad recently responded to questions on Facebook about what makes the water at Weymouth Furnace so dangerous. Their answer highlighted several hazards that many visitors may not realize are there.

According to the rescue squad, there is a deep section of the river just beyond the bridge on the park side. Divers have measured the hole at up to 20 feet deep at times.

While the water may feel warm near the surface, temperatures can drop significantly at deeper levels. Rescue officials say that sudden exposure to much colder water can shock the body while swimming.

The deep hole also contains submerged debris, including large branches and fallen trees.

The rescue squad says those obstacles can trap or entangle people who are pulled beneath the surface.

Officials also pointed to the current as a major concern.

They say water just past the bridge can become extremely fast-moving and may reach speeds of up to 2.5 knots. Conditions can become even more severe following heavy rainfall.

The area can also contain several different types of water movement at the same time, including swirling reverse currents, turbulent water moving in multiple directions, and fast-moving water flowing in a straight line.

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According to the rescue squad, these conditions can combine to create a dangerous situation for swimmers.

A person swept underwater could experience the sudden temperature change, become disoriented in the dark cedar water, and potentially become trapped in submerged branches or debris.

Their message to the public was simple: Do not swim at Weymouth Furnace.

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