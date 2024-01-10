Look! House Near the Beach in Cape May for Only $17,500
You say you want a house near the beach in Cape May County, but you don't want to pay a lot of money.
Have we got a deal for you!
North Cape May home priced at $17,500
We found a house for sale in Cape May County for less than $20,000!
It's a 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home in North Cape May.
According to the description on Realtor.com, the home "backs up to a meadow with great views."
You can view that meadow from the back deck, plus there's a bonus Florida room and a large side yard.
There is a catch!
If you buy this property, there's one caveat: you can't live there year round. The mobile home is located in a seasonal park and is only open from May 1st - November 1st.
But, if you're looking for a place for the summer - why not?
It certainly is affordable
So how much would your payments be if you bought this home?
If you put 20% down, with a 30-year-fixed loan, you're looking at monthly payments of only $120.
Please note, there is a yearly lot fee of $9,300 - so that is something.
Check out the photos of this under-$20,000 home below. The property is offered by Charles Demarco at Long and Foster Realty of Stone Harbor.
SOURCE: Realtor.com
Meet the Cheapest House in Cape May County
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Check Out This Exclusive Cape May Beach House
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly