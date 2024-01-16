Looking Up: Atlantic City Named Best Party City in the USA

This could be a very good thing for South Jersey.

Atlantic City named Top Party City for 2024

If you're looking for a good time, Atlantic City just might be the place for you!

With new additions like an indoor water park and a new Dave & Busters, things may be looking up for Atlantic City!

A new study from Bonus Finder reveals that Atlantic City is the #1 Best Party City in the USA.

That works!

Casinos certainly help Atlantic City's party image

While casinos are now widespread nationwide, there aren't many places like Atlantic City. Nine casinos dot the city - more than anywhere else. except for Las Vegas.

In the research, Atlantic City scored a ten out of ten for casinos, and also a 10 out of 10 for an overall party score.

Bonus Finder says this about Atlantic City: "Noteworthy features of Atlantic City include an average hotel price of just $116 a night."

The study also gave Atlantic City a 7.06 score for its strip clubs - although those are now few and far between.

Several other factors helped Atlantic City come out on top, including low drink prices, late-night food venues, and average taxi costs from the airport to the city.

Thanks to the casinos, Atlantic City is once again a party place to be!

What cities finished below Atlantic City?

The Top 10 list includes Miami Beach, Hoboken, Key West, Miami, and Las Vegas. Further down the Top 10 are Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Reno, and Shreveport.

Way to go Atlantic City!

Let's DO AC!

 

SOURCE: BonusFinder.com

