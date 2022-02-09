There can be some real pressure when it comes to making the right restaurant choice to impress your Valentine. What makes it even tougher is actually getting a reservation at one of South Jersey's best-known romantic eateries.

Fear not, we are here to help the romantically-compromised among us with a wide variety of terrific restaurant suggestions for a good meal in a very romantic place this Valentine's Day.

First off, what is it that makes a restaurant romantic, anyway?

The restaurant should be intimate, but with sufficient space between tables; lively enough for an atmosphere, but not so loud that you can't hear your partner speak; and with lighting that's sufficiently muted to set the scene, but not so dark or so full of candles that you're inches away from being engulfed by flames.

Our listeners have recommended several South Jersey restaurants that cover all those bases.

In addition to some of the sure-fire, best-known choices, our listener restaurant advisors have also included a few picks that are a little less obvious, but every bit as capable of giving you and your sweety a night to remember.

Thanks to our listeners, we have put together a pretty darn good gallery of romantic eateries throughout South Jersey that are perfect for your Valentine's date. See the photos below.

The rest is up to you. Pick one and get moving on making your reservation ASAP.

Have a Happy Valentine's Day!!

The Most Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey for Valentine's Day Here are the best restaurants in South Jersey for your Valentine's Day date according to locals.

