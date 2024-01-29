Does not having a spouse or significant other make you physically ill?

Loneliness is no joke. It can cause people to fall into a downward spiral of anxiety and depression, wondering when they'll find "the one" they're supposed to spend their life with. I, for one, am sick and tired of hearing about people being shamed for not having found that special someone just yet.



Tell your family it's time to stop badgering you about when you'll find that life partner. Self-love is to be mastered first. Finding your person can wait. It's important to heal all the inner-workings of your own psyche before adding a potential mate into the mix.

Luckily for you, New Jersey, there's almost no better place to be single and living your best life than right where you're at. You're exactly where you're supposed to be.

You don't have to take my word for it, either.



Don't worry about being single in New Jersey

You really shouldn't at all. If you currently find yourself without a significant other, there's aren't may places better for you to live than right here in the Garden State.



NJ named one of top 10 best states for single people

A recent survey has shown that New Jersey has made the list of the top ten best states to be single in the entire country. If you were considering moving somewhere that falls outside of the top 10, maybe consider getting back out into the dating scene first. You won't meet someone sitting at home unless you exclusively use dating apps. Even if they're you're thing, you'll have to meet your matches face-to-face eventually.

If you want specifics, here's what our friends at WalletHub say makes New Jersey such a great place for singles:

Dating in New Jersey (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 10th

- 7th – Online-Dating Opportunities

- 8th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

- 4th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

- 7th – Restaurants per Capita

- 6th – Crime Rate



If you've been waiting for your sign to jump back into the dating world, this is it!

