Loved Ones Searching For 16-Year-Old Hamilton Township NJ Boy

The search is on for a 16-year-old Hamilton Township boy, who police say is a runaway.

Hamilton Township Police say Joseph Vega was last seen in the area of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, wearing a black jacket.

Joseph Vega is said to be about 5'5" tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is pictured above.

If you can help police with information on his whereabouts, you're urged to contact Hamilton Township Police at 609-625-2700 extension 1.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

