Lucy The Elephant Update About Reopening & Gigantic Shower

Rich Helfant, Executive Director announced that the Margate City Fire Department will handle the special pachyderm cleansing as Lucy The Elephant has a gigantic shower on Monday, November 21st at 11 AM.

This will be a sight to see, but, it’s also for a good reason. Lucy The Elephant Has been covered in scaffolding and shrink wrap for the past 14 months.

It will be a thorough cleaning, but, more importantly, it’s to make sure that Lucy is waterproof, with no leaks.

Here’s a look at what a gigantic Lucy shower looked like in the past.

Helfant discussed Lucy’s new exterior, it’s not sheet metal, which rusts and breaks down over time. The new material is “Monell 400,” which is made from Nickel and Copper, with a minimal iron component, which means this outer shell will have a long life.

The paint is a rubber-based paint that costs $458 per gallon. 3 coats were required, with various phases, primer, etc.

So, you can imagine that Lucy is in pretty desperate need of a shower.

Helfant also broke more news that Lucy will reopen on either December 14 or 15, 2022.

We also discussed the realities of the $2.3 million Lucy restoration project, which was originally anticipated to cost $1.4 million prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to rising material cost increases and the challenges of the broken supply chain.

Currently, they are $300,000 short of paying off the $2.3 million restoration project.

A Deana Martin, along with her 18-piece orchestra will be appearing in a concert benefit for Lucy on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Resorts Casino Hotel in The Super Star Theater.

If they can sell out the Deana Martin show, they will close in on their $300,000 balance.

You can purchase show tickets at LucyTheElephant.org or the Resorts Casino Hotel box office.

There is also a Lucy the Elephant “life preserver” fundraiser that should be able to put them over the top.

Lucy is a beloved, registered National Historic Landmark, built in 1881.

COVID-19 and supply chain issues turned an 8-month refurbishment of Lucy's outer "skin" into a 14-month project.

Helfant and The Save Lucy Committee announced that "The Great Restoration" project is nearing completion.

Helfant also confirmed that Lucy obtained a $1.2 million guaranteed grant for this massive restoration. That would have left them with the need to raise $ 200,000 to finish the project at the original budget amount.

The actual fine cost will be $1.1 million more in order to complete the project.

The fundraising campaign will end on December 31, 2022.

For more information about becoming a "Lucy Life Preserver" send your email to: info@lucytheelephant.org or call 609-823-6473, ext. 5.

