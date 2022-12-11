Luke Bryan Falls for Jason Aldean&#8217;s Prank [Watch]

Luke Bryan Falls for Jason Aldean’s Prank [Watch]

One has to wonder if at the end of Jason Aldean's prank call to Luke Bryan, the "Country On" singer considered calling the cops.

Bryan asked Aldean if he was in danger or distressed four separate times and got responses that were either confusing, evasive or wildly out of context. Twice Aldean said he loved his friend or missed him. Then, he quickly said he needed to hop off the phone, but he never gave a reason!

Of course, there was a reason for the weird. Aldean couldn't hear Bryan because he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, and his wife Brittany Aldean was mouthing words for him to say.

"You wanna go to Africa?" Aldean asks. Watch video of the prank call for yourself:

The two Georgians are longtime friends who've separately pranked friends and family, but until recently, not each other. Luke Bryan and wife Caroline have an epic prank war yearly (although 2022 has been quiet), while Aldean's wife once pranked him by taking advantage of his fear of spiders.

This round of pranks may have been started by Bryan. On Nov. 22, he shared video that showed him and Kane Brown pulling the fire alarm at Jason Aldean's bar in downtown Nashville.

Watch below — the two giggle like juveniles before cranking the handle. You may be next, Kane Brown!

The exact prank that Aldean and his wife pulled is part of a viral trend on social media. The "caller" doesn't know exactly what he's saying, making the conversation awkward and hilarious. One hopes this isn't the beginning of a long prank war between the two.

Who are we kidding? We hope this is the start of just that kind of battle!

