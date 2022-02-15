Magical $5.4 Million Margate Home is Example of What Dreams Can Build

If you buy it, you won't ever want to leave.

This $5.4 Million home just went on the market in Margate and it is just spectacular!

Get our free mobile app

The bayside home boasts spectacular views, excellent craftsmanship throughout, and a remarkable wine cellar, right off the kitchen.

The home is listed by Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach and is viewable at realtor.com.

From the beautiful garage door (yes, garage door) to the huge front entrance, this home welcomes you with charm and character.

It's 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and has a beautiful water location, complete with a beautiful swimming pool. According to the listing, "The water views here are from every window because the architect was Robert Johnson, who was renown for designing homes around the water! "

Inside features include, "an amazing wine cellar, a home theater, mahogany garage doors, full house generator, dramatic high cathedral ceilings" and much more. You just have to check out the photos!

Since it's New Jersey, and you're probably wondering, taxes ara just under $35,000 a year.

So, what do you think?

SOURCE: Realtor.com

$5.4 Million Dream Home in Margate Once You're Here, You'll Never Want to Leave

Check Out This HUGE Home For Sale In Margate Just on the Market - $5,775,000