Let's face it, we're blessed to live along the ocean here in South Jersey.

Wherever you go up and down the shore, you'll find fantastic restaurants with great views. Views of the ocean or the bay.

Many times these places also come through with great food!

Beautiful Sunset at Lamberti's Restaurant in Margate

Recently, I made my long-delayed trip to Lamberti's Restaurant in Margate. We made it in time to catch the fantastic sunrise over the bay. Wow!

Lamberti Restaurant is one of the newest additions to the restaurant scene in Margate, opening in 2024. (Actually it was a long awaited re-opening for Lamberti's. The original had closed for a rebuild in 2019, and it took awhile for the new building to open.)

The restaurant is beautiful with great views - and I can only imagine how much better it is in the summer.

The food: absolutely first rate!

Great Italian-based food, from start to finish. (Save room for the Gelato and other desserts. You won't be sorry.)

Fantastic Dinner Menu at Lamberti's

Three of us enjoyed a great meal the other night. We ordered off their current Prix Fixe menu, which featured three courses for $39.99.

We tried the California Tartare, complete with crab meat, and we all loved it. Lump crab and just a great taste!

For the second course, we had both the wedge salad and the fire-grilled Caesar salad. Both were fantastic.

For the main course, the flat iron steak was out of this world. Served with a tasty gravy and some roasted potato hash.

For dessert, the Creme Brulee Cheesecake was just the perfect ending.

Rush to Lamberti's For Your Next Special Occasion

I found Lamberti's to be a beautiful restaurant in a lovely setting, with great food, and a dedication to first-class service. I can't wait to return!

