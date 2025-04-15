Look: We Made South Jersey City Collectible Figurines!

One of the latest online things-to-waste-time is people making collectible figurines, often modeled after themselves.

They are using AI to come up with photos of the figurines and then posting them on social media.

We decided to go one step further and created photos of figurines based on some of our favorite South Jersey cities and towns.

Created Using Canva Dream Lab

How to make those figurines you're seeing everywhere

The figurines you're seeing everywhere are made using AI (Artificial Intelligence).

We've found two good sources: ChatGPT and Canva Dream Lab.

For this article, we used only Canva Dream Lab.

Basically, you describe what you want AI to create, push a button, and, if you did it right, you have an image!

We did find that if you're creating a figurine based on an actual person, uploading a good photo works best.

The more detail and the more instructions you provide, the better.

Created With Canva Dream Lab

Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't

With Canva Dream Lab, it spit out four different examples each time. Sometimes, all four were good; sometimes, not.

While I think our directions were good - like to include our radio station, Cat Country 107.3 on each figurine, sometimes it didn't - or, sometimes it didn't come out exactly how we intended.

In each case, we asked AI to create a male or a female. Sometimes, like in this photo, the photo wasn't really defined to look one way or the other:

Created Using Canva Dream Lab

Sometimes, AI added words or phrases that didn't make sense.

While four different figurines were created for each city or town, some of them were too odd to include here.

Enjoy the photos below! Remember, it's all in fun, and we don't mean to offend anyone!

South Jersey AI Created City Figurines In the name of fun, we've used Canva Dream Lab to create these City-Based Figurines Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly