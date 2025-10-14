Are you addicted to Zillow, the real estate website that helps you look at properties that are for sale?

Maybe you're thinking about buying or selling - or, you just want to check out the inside of your neighbor's house.

You can do it all with Zillow!

There are event online groups where people talk about Zillow, or their addiction to Zillow.

How Good Are You in Guessing House Prices?

Somebody has noticed that people are addicted to Zillow, and they've actually developed a game for those kind of people. These are the people who like to look at houses, and they go room by room, photo by photo.

The game - believe it or not - is quote addicting in itself!

If you like to look through Zillow like other people like to scroll through Facebook or Instagram, this game might be for you.

The game is called Curb Value, and you guess the listing prices of different properties that pop up. You get 5 guesses of the price, and if you come within 5%, you win!

(Check out some local houses that have been for sale lately here in South Jersey below. )

Warning: Again, this game can be addicting. Click here to play.

Let us know what you think!

