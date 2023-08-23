If You Blink You Might Miss This Incredibly Tiny New Jersey Town

New Jersey is known for many things, including the incredible congestion in our state. If the sheer volume of people is getting to you here in the Garden State, then we may have the town for you.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The legendary publication Reader's Digest put together a list of the tiniest towns in each state in America, and their entry for New Jersey is really a pretty amazing story.

When you try to wrap your mind around just how small this town actually is, you'll find it hard to believe that it even exists, let alone here in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I don't know how many people are living in your town right now, but I'm betting it's more people than in Tavistock.

According to the report, there are less than 10 residents of this tiny town. So, how did a town this small even get started in a place like New Jersey? Blame it on the love of golf.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As the story goes, a group of golfers who lived in Haddonfield about 100 years ago was upset that the town didn't allow golfing on Sundays, so they bought up some property, made it their own town, and made Sunday golfing legal there.

That is a pretty amazing and unique story that would definitely fall into the category of "only in New Jersey".

If you want to visit this tiny town, it's in Camden County, but don't blink or you might miss it. And, in a rare instance for New Jersey, there is almost never any traffic there.

Every Extraordinary New Jersey Eatery Featured on The Food Network

20 New Jersey Towns You Should Absolutely Stay Away From Money Inc. released its rundown of the "Worst Places to Live in New Jersey." According to the article, they based their findings on crime and unemployment rates, and average household income. There are silver linings to each town as you will see.