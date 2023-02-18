Man Convicted in 2010 Murder of Camden, NJ, Woman

Over a dozen years after the crime was committed, a Camden County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man from Salem County in connection to the murder of a Camden woman in the summer of 2010.

Earlier this week, 54-year-old Timothy Simon of Salem was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Lawanda Strickland.

On July 10th, 2010, officers with the Camden City Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street in Camden for a report of a deceased woman in her home, identified as Strickland.

Simon, who was Strickland’s boyfriend at that time, called 9-1-1 to report that Strickland was deceased. An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the neck and the manner of death was homicide.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says over the five years that followed, a multi-state investigation was conducted involving numerous local law enforcement agencies and the Houston, TX, Police Department, involving cell phone data, DNA evidence, crime scene processing, and several interviews.

In December 2015, Simon was charged with Strickland’s murder and arrested in Houston. The following year, Simon was extradited back to New Jersey.

After a ten-week-long trial that started this past December, Simon was convicted.

Following the guilty verdict, Simon was remanded to the custody of the Camden County Correctional Facility pending sentencing, which is scheduled for April 6th.

