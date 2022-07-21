There's nowhere quite like the Garden State anywhere else in the country. New Jersey has a lot of quirky, interesting, yet lovable qualities that set us apart from the rest of the United States.

Apparently, New Jersey residents (yes, South Jersey, that means you) don't smile too often. A man who recently moved from Alabama to the Garden State said as much in a piece he wrote for NJ.com. I have to be honest, after reading it, it made me feel a bit sad. He said that while he loves where he currently lives here in Jersey, he misses the charm and hospitality that exists within the southern states.

There is definitely something to say about the kindness extended towards strangers out in public down south. People really do seem to be considerate of each other down south in a way that just doesn't happen here. I think that has something to do with the differences in lifestyle.

Everything moves much slower in the south. People move at the speed of lightning up north, that includes here in the Garden State. So, it's not uncommon for people to always be in a hurry. When you're in a rush, you're usually stressed out. Enter road rage. Also, rushing around could lead you to feeling annoyed and frustrated, so if you have to make a trip to the store while you're out, you're a lot more likely to lash out at a stranger.

The man who wrote the article said he's heard quite a bit of sarcasm out of Jersey residents directed his way for one reason or another. He gave an example of someone being sarcastic towards him because he apparently wasn't moving fast enough at a checkout counter. That breaks my heart!

Maybe, South Jersey can learn a lesson from this. We should take some time this summer to truly slow down, give ourselves a break, and maybe smile a little more at strangers and roll our eyes a little less.

Still, we're in New Jersey, after all. NJ comes with an attitude, this we all know. Perhaps it wouldn't kill us to turn it down a few notches, though.

Source: NJ.com

