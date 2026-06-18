If you're a working dad, New Jersey is a great state to live.

(And the baby boomer in me says this: If you're a dad and you're not working, why not?)

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New Jersey is Great For Working Dads

When it comes to great places to live for families, New Jersey always rises to the top. It's not really a surprise then that New Jersey is a great place for working dads.

Our friends at WalletHub came up with a ranking of best and worst states for working dads, and New Jersey finished as one of the best.

First of all, yes, most of New Jersey's dads work: 94.4% of marries fathers nationwide work. (Since it's 2026, we'll tell you that 72.1% of married mothers work.)

Comparing all states and using 22 key indicators of support for working fathers, WalletHub ranked all the states and the District of Columbia, and New Jersey came in 4th. New Jersey trailed only Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the District of Columbia.

New Jersey fared very well in these categories: Work-Life Balance, Health, Economic and Social Well-Being, an Child Care.

The study found that roles have shifted in 2026, and more fathers are now undertaking more childcare responsibilities than ever before.

New Jersey finished as the state with the fourth highest median income - and that always helps, right?

Questions for Fathers in New Jersey

If you're a dad, how's your work-life balance? Are you able to find affordable child care? How do you think New Jersey does in term of being a state that supports families and fathers?

SOURCE: WalletHub

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