A little while back I stopped near the Deptford Mall at a Raising Canes restaurant. Technically, I went through the Drive-Thru.

I can know mark my life parts at "Before Raising Canes" and "After Raising Canes."

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Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Raising Cane's Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Raising Cane's

Raising Canes in South Jersey

Raising Canes is a fast food chain that began in Louisiana in 1996. It's famous for its chicken fingers. Actually, the menu is pretty limited and chicken fingers is the star. There's also a chicken sandwich, fries, coleslaw, and Texas Toast available. Soft drinks, too, of course.

If you think you want some sort of sauce for your chicken fingers, you're limited there too. There's one sauce choice. Cane's sauce. That's it - and there's a small charge for each sauce that you order.

Over the past couple of years, Raising Canes has entered Southern New Jersey - all in the western half of South Jersey. In addition to Deptford, locations can be found in Turnersville, Glassboro, Haddonfield, and West Marlton.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Raising Cane's Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Raising Cane's

The Chicken Fingers at Raising Canes are Delicious

You're probably thinking, "Chicken fingers? So what? How good could they be?"

Let me tell you, the chicken fingers at Raising Canes are the best chicken fingers you've ever tasted.

They are plump and juicy. (Do you remember when chicken used to be plump and juicy?) They don't taste processed, they taste fresh.

I've had good chicken fingers or tenders before, but there are different. These are the best. The sauce is good, too.

If you pass a Raising Canes in your travels, turn around. You must stop. They are that good.

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman