27 Things No One Tells You Before Moving to New Jersey

The Jersey Shore - Photo by Juan Mayobre on Unsplash

We deal with a lot of stereotypes here in the great Garden State.

And, yeah, some are spot-on accurate while some are not.

The Infamous New Jersey Attitude

Sure, we all have that infamous Jersey attitude on display from time to time. That's because we have to deal with everything from awful traffic (as on display every weekend at the shore), ridiculous taxes, crowded beaches, tolls, a high cost of living, no bags at supermarkets... the list goes on and on.

With that said, most people here are very down-to-earth. We will gladly welcome you with open arms as long as you try to keep up with the pace of living here (i.e., get the hell out of the left lane).

And should you be moving here, a word of caution.

Avalon NJ - Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash
New Jersey is its Own Planet

New Jersey is a unique place. It is its own culture. It has its own language (sometimes accentuated by a middle finger). Its people have their own mannerisms. We have our own style and culture.

And guess what? We don't care what other states think of us. We do our own thing.

Jersey City - Photo by Ed Mei on Unsplash
What to Expect if Moving to NJ

If you are packing up a U-Haul to join our collective of 9.5 million road ragers, here's a crash course on what to expect. If you already live here, you'll find these two dozen items to be bluntly true...

Why Those Moving to NJ are in For a Very Rude Awakening

New to New Jersey? Here's a crash course on what to expect in and from the great Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

