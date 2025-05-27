27 Things No One Tells You Before Moving to New Jersey
We deal with a lot of stereotypes here in the great Garden State.
And, yeah, some are spot-on accurate while some are not.
The Infamous New Jersey Attitude
Sure, we all have that infamous Jersey attitude on display from time to time. That's because we have to deal with everything from awful traffic (as on display every weekend at the shore), ridiculous taxes, crowded beaches, tolls, a high cost of living, no bags at supermarkets... the list goes on and on.
With that said, most people here are very down-to-earth. We will gladly welcome you with open arms as long as you try to keep up with the pace of living here (i.e., get the hell out of the left lane).
And should you be moving here, a word of caution.
New Jersey is its Own Planet
New Jersey is a unique place. It is its own culture. It has its own language (sometimes accentuated by a middle finger). Its people have their own mannerisms. We have our own style and culture.
And guess what? We don't care what other states think of us. We do our own thing.
What to Expect if Moving to NJ
If you are packing up a U-Haul to join our collective of 9.5 million road ragers, here's a crash course on what to expect. If you already live here, you'll find these two dozen items to be bluntly true...
Why Those Moving to NJ are in For a Very Rude Awakening
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant