Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ

Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ

Evgen_Prozhyrko

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road.

At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton resident who was shot during an attempted robbery.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lindenwold Police at (856) 784-7566.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

Filed Under: Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Lindenwold, Lindenwold NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3