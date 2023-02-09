The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night.

The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road.

At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton resident who was shot during an attempted robbery.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lindenwold Police at (856) 784-7566.

