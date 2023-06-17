Man Shot to Death Friday Afternoon in Egg Harbor City

Investigators are trying to who shot and killed a man in Egg Harbor City Friday afternoon.

Egg Harbor City Police were called out to an address in the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting, just before 5pm Friday. When police arrived, they found Terrance Dismuke, 30, Atlantic City suffering from wounds consistent with a shooting. Dismuke died at the hospital. An autopsy is pending.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Major Crime Unit is investigating. If you can help police with information, you're urged to call the Crime Unit at 609-909-7666. You can also go to ACPO.TIPS and fill out an online form unanimously. Finally, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or go to www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

