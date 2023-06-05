A sad and unfortunate incident took place outside a church in Sicklerville, Winslow Township over the weekend when a man shot himself.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when police were called to the First Baptist Church along Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville.

There officers found a man on the church steps suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to 6abc.com.

The shooting was reportedly self-inflicted and the victim was attempting to take his own life.

Police were able to get the man help in time to save his life. He was reportedly transported to Cooper Medical Center for treatment, but his current condition is unknown.

Get our free mobile app

The victim's name has not been shared yet been shared with the public.

Potential hidden hazard on NJ picnic tables and benches you need to know about A hidden danger that could potentially be present without you knowing