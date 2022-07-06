Authorities say a man who was wanted for shooting an innocent bystander at a bar in Philadelphia on June 28th was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a casino in Atlantic City.

WTXF-TV reports U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Nelson at Harrah's in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Jailene Holton at Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police believe Nelson was among a group of men who argued with a bouncer at the bar. After they were kicked out, Nelson allegedly retrieved a gun from a nearby vehicle and fired over a dozen shots at the building.

Holton, who was with a group of friends, was shot in the head and later died at a local hospital. Another person was injured by broken glass.

According to KYW-TV, authorities don't believe Holton knew the shooter.

James Holton, Jailene's uncle, told CBS3,

She was a good kid. She worked and was home a lot. She wasn’t a street person and didn’t go out often. She stood to herself.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, authorities believe Nelson had been staying at the casino for several days to avoid being in the city.

The Philadelphia Police Department says Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City and he will be charged with murder.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for the family has raised nearly $33,000 as of Wednesday night.

Holton's funeral is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

