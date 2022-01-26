Police in Stafford Township have charged a man with DWI among other offenses after his drunk driving led to him crashing into a tree and officers finding weapons in his car.

The accident involving 27-year old Giancarlo Tomasello took place on Tuesday night around 7:30 pm along Ridge Avenue.

When police arrived and investigated the scene, they found a loaded 9mm handgun located inside of Tomasello's 2016 Nissan Altima, which was later towed away from the scene.

In all, Tomasello was charged with DWI along with motor vehicle summonses for his driving and then was charged with 2nd degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun for having a loaded gun in his car.

Following his arrest, Tomasello was brought to the Ocean County Jail.