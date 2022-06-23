The Stafford Township Police Department says three people have been arrested for allegedly receiving illegal drugs in the mail.

Authorities say they were notified by United States Postal Service Inspectors about three packages containing steroids and LSD that were seized by the U.S. Customs Border Patrol and Protection Division. All three packages were scheduled be delivered to separate residences in Stafford Township.

With that information, search warrants were executed and the following people, all from Manahawkin, were arrested:

On June 7th, 55-year-old James Balady; charged with six counts of possession of CDS–steroids. He was processed and released.

On June 16th, 18-year-old Jason Benko; charged with possession of CDS–LSD. He was processed and released.

Also on June 16th, 32-year-old Andrew Garcia-Villiez; charged with possession of CDS–steroids. He was also processed and released as well.

All three people have pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

