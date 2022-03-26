Galloway, NJ, Man Facing 15 Drug-related Charges in Stafford Twp.

Cops in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township is facing over a dozen second- and third-degree possession and distribution charges for methamphetamine, heroin, and crack/cocaine.

52-year-old Eric Wiggins was arrested in Stafford Township on Thursday.

The Stafford Township Police Department says they worked with the Atlantic City Metro Task Force during a two-month investigation that revealed, "Wiggins as a distributor of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Crack and Cocaine, traveling from Atlantic County to Stafford Township."

This past Thursday morning, cops stopped Wiggins as he was exiting the Garden State Parkway in Stafford Township and he was arrested.

At the time of arrest, according to police, Wiggins was found to be in possession of crack/cocaine. His vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Wiggins was transported to the Ocean County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

