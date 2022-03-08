Southern Regional Alum Gets Franchise Tag From Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on 2014 Southern Regional graduate, Mike Gesicki, who played his college football at Penn State.

He gets the franchise tag after a season where he hauled in 73 passes for 780 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Get our free mobile app

The tag value for tight ends is set at $10.9 million this season.

The 26-year-old has 199 catches, 2,255 yards, and 13 touchdowns during his four seasons on south beach.

While at Southern Regional, the former second-round overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, finished as the Rams' all-time leading receiver with 1,817 yards on 103 receptions, with 16 touchdown catches.

In addition to his talents on the football field, Gesicki was a star on the volleyball court and the basketball court for the Rams.

He had some memorable basketball games against the Atlantic City Vikings during his basketball career with Southern Regional, including a game where he scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked five shots in a 61-56 South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal loss in 2013.

While he was a star on the basketball court, it appears he chose the right career path.