A tragic accident in Stafford Township has led to the passing of a man from Little Egg Harbor Township.

Stafford Police said they responded to Route 72 westbound near the exit to the Garden State Parkway around 9:40 pm on Monday night to an accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle.

Through their investigation, police learned that 55-year old Ronald Sheehy of the Waretown section of Ocean Township was driving along Route 72 west and veered into the right lane to get onto the parkway north when he came in contact with 61-year old Nelson Hoover of Little Egg Harbor who was riding a bicycle in an area of the road that was not very well lit.

Police said Hoover had been riding in the right, westbound lane of Route 72 and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident.

Get our free mobile app

Hoover was brought to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin after life-saving measures were attempted at the scene of the accident, but he later passed away after being brought to the hospital.

Stafford Police said that at this point in the investigation they don't believe there was any type of careless driving or speeding as factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation though by Stafford Township Police Officer Justin Pascale of the department's Traffic Safety Unit, so if you have any information that can help, you're asked to contact Officer Pascale at Jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

Be extra cautious of your surroundings, especially at night while driving, and if you're out for a run, walk, or riding your bike, wear reflective clothing and signals so that drivers on the road can see you coming.

Also, remember to walk or run or bike on the sidewalk if possible.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)