Marmora First Responders Use Jaws of life to Rescue Driver

Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were called to a crash scene involving a car that ran off of the Garden State Parkway early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, they were dispatched to the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway around milepost 26.5 for a reported vehicle off the roadway.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single car off of the roadway with one person still inside the vehicle.

The car had run into a heavily wooded area and was surrounded by numerous trees. It was necessary for firefighters to use several chain saws to remove the trees to gain access to the car. The first responders then used the Jaws of Life to open the driver's side door in order for EMS to gain access to the patient.

After the assessment, the patient was removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. Paramedics from AtlantiCare were on the scene.

The NJ State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

No information concerning the person driving the car or the driver's condition has been given yet by the police.

All Upper Township units were cleared about 45 minutes after the original call.

