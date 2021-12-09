When it comes to a baby being born, when it is time, it's time. A Buena Vista Township woman found that out when she realized she was about to deliver a baby and there was no time to get to the hospital.

New Jersey State Police handled the call for a woman in active labor last Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5.

According to a State Police Facebook post, at about 1:56 p.m., Troopers Nicholas Pellegrino, Vincent Caporrino, and Christopher Scarlett, all of Troop "A" Buena Vista Station, responded to a medical assist at a residence where a woman was in active labor.

When the troopers arrived at the home, the expectant mother explained that she was about to give birth any minute. The troopers did what they have been trained to do.

Trooper Pellegrino helped her lay down, and Troopers Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child’s birth. Within minutes of their arrival, the troopers helped deliver a beautiful baby girl.

Moments later, the EMS squad arrived at the home and helped the State Police officers with cutting the baby’s umbilical cord.

Both mother and baby were transported to Inspira of Vineland Hospital where they were last listed in stable condition and doing well.

That is a wonderful story the family will tell that girl for years to come.

As for the state troopers, it was another successful day on the job, but one they will never forget.

