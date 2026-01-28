Another major snowstorm is heading straight for New Jersey this weekend, and NJ State Police are issuing an urgent warning drivers across South Jersey cannot afford to ignore.

A lot of us still haven’t had to leave the house since last weekend’s storm. The roads have been quiet, the snow’s been sitting, and honestly? It’s tempting to just let it be. But before this next round of snow rolls in, NJ State Police want everyone to hear this loud and clear.

Snow-covered White Car Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

NJ State Police Issue Serious Winter Driving Warning

The NJ State Police shared the following message on Facebook, and it’s something every driver needs to take seriously:

CLEAN OFF YOUR CAR!

That’s not just a suggestion, either. It’s a safety issue. Snow and ice flying off your roof at highway speeds can smash windshields, cause pileups, and seriously injure other drivers.

NJ authorities say you MUST clean off your car; it's the law. Photo by Michael on Unsplash loading...

Why This Weekend’s Storm Makes It Worse

Temperatures have stayed brutally cold, which means all that snow sitting on your car? It’s basically ice now. If you wait until the last minute, you’re going to be chiseling away at frozen chunks instead of brushing off powder.

Cleaning your car off sooner rather than later makes a massive difference and saves you a whole lot of frustration.

Don’t Risk Tickets, Accidents, or Regret

New Jersey does ticket drivers for unsafe conditions, and ice flying off your vehicle can absolutely qualify. More importantly, it puts lives at risk.

Get our free mobile app

Before this next snowstorm hits South Jersey, take five extra minutes. Clear the roof. Clear the hood. Clear everything. Your future self, everyone else on the road, the NJ State Police will thank you. So will your wallet when you don’t get a ticket.

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Jersey history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Jersey using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker