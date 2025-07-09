The NJ State Police pulled off a daring rescue this past weekend, saving a scrappy little pup who was honestly just trying to survive the currents.

Morning Patrol Turns Heroic Rescue

At around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Troopers Michael Buchell and Shane McClafferty from the Carteret Station were on routine duty near Elizabeth Marina.

That’s when they spotted unusual movement in the Arthur Kill tidal current.

It turns out, a small dog, estimated around one year old, was fighting hard to stay afloat.

NJ State Police Rescue Dog From High Tide Waters Photo by Jude Mack on Unsplash loading...

Life Ring, Rescue Blanket, Major Compassion

Trooper McClafferty skillfully guided their patrol boat alongside the struggling pup. Meanwhile Trooper Buchell tossed a life ring and wrapped the little warrior in a warm rescue blanket.

Signs of exhaustion and early hypothermia were obvious, so they quickly dried him off and warmed him up on the spot.

NJ State Police Rescue Dog from high tide NJ State Police via Facebook loading...

Welcome to “Oscar the Grouch”

After the boat‑to‑station journey, the dog—fondly nicknamed “Oscar the Grouch”—was checked out at Carteret Station and found to be in good health. Buchell has graciously offered temporary care while they launch a search for his owner.

NJ State Police Rescue Dog from high tide c/o NJ State Police via Facebook loading...

Here’s How You You Can Help

If you recognize Oscar or know his family, please reach out to Friends of Elizabeth Animal Shelter at 908‑820‑4242 or 732‑413‑5006.

Shout‑out to our troopers for reminding us that being a hero isn’t limited to humans.

It’s about caring, quick thinking, and that small‑town heart. For South Jersey bloggers and millennial pet lovers alike, this rescue recharges our feed with pure, tail‑wagging joy.

