UPPER TOWNSHIP --- Authorities have reportedly placed the Upper Township School District under a shelter-in-place order. Parents were alerted via email and text.

They shared a post to Facebook in an effort to keep both parents and the public informed about what exactly is unfolding at all school buildings within the district.

First and foremost, it's important not to panic, okay?

A school district might be placed under a shelter-in-place order by police for quite a number of reasons. This could happen in situations where there’s a potential threat nearby, like an active police situation or something similar that could pose a danger to the school community.

Get our free mobile app

When police issue this kind of order, they're making a decision that prioritizes the safety of everyone in the building, students and staff included. They want to keep everyone safe by minimizing any risk while they assess the situation. This can mean locking doors, securing windows, and staying inside until it’s safe to go outside.

South Jersey School District Instructed To Shelter In Place By Police

Now, if your child's school sends out a shelter-in-place notification, it’s completely natural for parents to feel worried. The sudden alert can create a lot of anxiety, especially if you’re unsure about what’s happening and how your child is handling the situation. Parents usually want immediate information to ensure their child is safe.

However, it’s important to know that during these situations, police may not be able to provide all the details right away. They need to focus on managing the situation at hand and ensuring everyone’s safety, which sometimes means they can’t share information until they fully understand what’s going on. No doubt it's frustrating for parents, but it’s done to keep everyone safe and avoid spreading misinformation.

Following the protocols during a shelter-in-place is crucial. When everyone adheres to the guidelines, it helps the police manage the situation more effectively. It minimizes chaos and ensures that first responders can do their jobs without unnecessary distractions. In the end, the goal is to keep everyone safe and secure until the situation is resolved.

Not too much information is known at the present about what lead to the shelter-in-place order in Upper Township. The district did promise, however, to update parents immediately once they've been given the "all-clear."

Remember that following protocols is key to preserving that safety during a potentially dangerous situation.