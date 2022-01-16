Mays Landing Cops May Have Caught the Man Who Broke Into Your Car

Police in Hamilton Township say they've arrested a man for breaking into cars in Mays Landing.

Police say that on Friday they responded to several reports of car burglaries.

They followed up the reports with an investigation and, according to police, the investigation "led to a potential suspect being identified after patrol responded to a suspicious person report."

Police have arrested and charged Kevin Thomas of Mays Landing. After being charged he was released on a summons.

If you had your car recently burglarized in Mays Landing, and haven't reported it, you're encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

A reminder that all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

